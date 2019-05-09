Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Giffie Brown, Sr. Yonges Island, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Giffie Brown, Sr. are invited to attend his Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at House of God Miracle Temple, 8137 Clyburn Road, Adams Run, SC. Interment - House of God Miracle Temple Cemetery, Adams Run, SC. Viewing will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Brown is survived by his children, Brenda Brown-Bowens (Tommy), Giffie Brown, Jr., Annette Brown and Sidney Brown; sister, Janie Jones; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice A. Brown.Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 10, 2019
