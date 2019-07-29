|
Gilbert Holland Hames, Jr. Charleston - Gilbert Holland Hames, Jr., 86, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Doris Emory Hames, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family Friday, July 26, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, James Island. Gilbert was born July 22, 1933, in Coolsprings Township, North Carolina, son of the late Gilbert Holland Hames, Sr. and Margaret Lee Kiser Hames. He was a 1955 graduate of Wake Forest University with a Chemistry degree. While in college he played the trumpet and also played in his band called "Southerns." He was a talented baseball player and was offered a minor league baseball contract. When he first arrived to Charleston he was an active member of The Downtown Merchant's Association where he personally knew all the business owners and their associates along King Street. In 1968, he built and opened the International House of Pancakes "IHOP" on Savannah Highway where he operated it for 49 years. In addition to being a successful entrepreneur, he served 28 years in the U.S. Army Reserves and retired at the rank of Lt. Colonel. He is survived by his wife, Doris E. Hames of Charleston, SC. He is also survived by the following children from his first marriage to Betty Aileen Hames who passed away in 1975; two sons, Gilbert H. Hames, III (Linda) of Charleston, SC, and Barry A. Hames (Lydia) of Columbia, SC; and daughter, Anna H. Skipper (Michael) of Charleston, SC. He is survived by his two step-daughters, Joyce Anne Gilmore of Charlotte, NC, and Peggy Low of Charleston, SC; step-son, Paul "Vince" Gilmore, III of Mt. Pleasant, SC; daughter-in-law, Karen P. Hames of Charleston, SC; sister, Billie H. Robinette of GA; eleven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and son, E. Christopher Hames, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Sue Hames, Mozelle H. Smith, Jeanne Hames Cash and Betty Hames Harrill. Memorials may be made to the SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
