Gilberte "GiGi" (ne;e Navarro) Scott SUMMERVILLE - Mrs. Gilberte "GiGi" Scott (ne;e Navarro), a Del Webb community member, died peacefully at home on April 30 in Summerville, SC at the age of 80. GiGi is survived by her husband of 32 yrs, Bill Scott; children, Sylvain Christophe, Nathalie Martin (Rich Detar); step-children, April Daily (Chris), Christy Wall; sister, Elise Navarro Cahour; grandchildren, Daniel Martin, Parker Martin and Jordan Christophe; and step-grandchildren Reese Walker and Aspen Daily. GiGi was born on December 29, 1939 in French Algeria to Vincent Navarro and Josephine Avellaneda. She graduated from college, married and had her children prior to embarking on a courageous adventure to live the American dream. She and her family boarded a ship in 1964 in France and traversed the Atlantic ultimately arriving in Greensboro, NC, where they established their home. It took tremendous courage to leave her French family, barely speaking English and starting from scratch, but she was committed to bettering her life and the life of her children. It was not always easy, but she accomplished this successfully with grace and poise. As a new immigrant, GiGi worked a number of small jobs before gaining long-term employment with Blue Bell/Wrangler in the inventory department followed by similar positions at other local companies. In 1983, she divorced. Shortly thereafter, GiGi and Bill met while country dancing. They fell happily in love and were married in 1987. Gigi and Bill loved to dance and were known to never miss a dancing function until GiGi's health no longer allowed her to cut a rug. In addition to being courageous, GiGi was admirably tenacious. With a terminal illness diagnosis, she lived years longer than the odds because she controlled her own destiny and was a disciplined fighter. GiGi had many wonderful people in her life, but her husband, Bill, was her angel. He was the most excellent and patient caregiver. He devoted himself to her every need and loved her immensely. He supported her valiant fight against renal disease and helped prolong her life. GiGi, and the family, were very blessed to have him in their lives. At GiGi's request, she was cremated. At a date to be determined, friends and family will be invited to visit the home to celebrate GiGi's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a charity of your choice in GiGi's name. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 2 to May 3, 2020.