Gladlys "Mae" Nelson Mt. Pleasant - Ms. Gladys "Mae" Nelson entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Residence: 3617 Happyland Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466. Ms. Nelson is the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John and Evelina Wright, Jr.; the mother of Ms. Felicia Joyce Wright; and the grandmother of Mr. Letron T. Wright. She was a retired Patient Care Technician. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 30, 2020