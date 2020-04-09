|
Gladys B. Simmons Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Gladys B. Simmons are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, April 10, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Simmons is survived by her children, Gwendolyn Godfrey, Sandra Gregory (Joseph), Albert Lee Simmons, Robert Lee Simmons, Gladys Lee Simmons, Linda Lee Simmons, Robyn Wigfall (John) and Leroy Simmons; fourteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 10, 2020