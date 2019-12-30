|
Gladys Bernard Hanahan - Gladys Lucille Bernard, 87, of Hanahan, a retired daycare owner and wife of the late Wilford Leon Bernard entered Heaven on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Gladys was born on June 8, 1932, in Charleston, SC, to the late Ambrose Bazzel and the late Lila Valentine Brazzel. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Wilford Leon Bernard. Gladys was a staple in the community of Hanahan. She was a charter member of Portside Baptist Church. She loved children and has helped raised many more than just her own. She was active with the Hanahan recreation department for many years! Once her children grew up, she and her husband owned We Care Daycare. Her love for the Lord, children, the Atlanta Braves, and football is what will carry on her legacy for many years to come. Gladys is survived by her daughters, Brenda Eezzell, Carol Matthews, and Sandra Wyman. As well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and family. The family invites friends to visit on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 11:00am until 12:00am at Portside Baptist Church located at 1179 Remount Rd., North Charleston, SC 29406. The funeral service will follow immediately in the church sanctuary at 12:00pm. Entombment will be at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222 In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Portside Baptist Church, the and the Susan B. Komen Foundation.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 31, 2019