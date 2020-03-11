|
Gladys D. Fludd PHGC Rite of Adoption and Jurisdiction for South Carolina Pisgah Chapter #219 O.E.S: OFFICERS and MEMBERS: You are requested to assemble to pay your last tribute of respect to Sis. Gladys D. Fludd on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 6:30 PM, at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, 95 Cooper St., Charleston, South Carolina 29403. All Prince Hall Chapters are invited. By Order Of: Sis. Anna M. Dawson, W.M. Bro. Louis Johnson, Jr., W.P. Sis. J. H. Richardson, PM Secty.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2020