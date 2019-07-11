Gladys "Honey" Elizabeth Infinger Cadden ADAMS RUN, SC - Gladys "Honey" Elizabeth Infinger Cadden, 87, of Adams Run, South Carolina, widow of William Oscar Cadden, Jr. entered into eternal rest Wednesday, July 10, 2019. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 13, 2019, in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Her funeral service will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Hopewell Baptist Church, 6869 Parkers Ferry Road, Adams Run at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery. Gladys was born November 12, 1931, in Dorchester County, South Carolina, daughter of the late Willis Pinckney Infinger and Frances Whetsell Infinger. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Cadden Rickenbaker (Ron); son, Tony Cadden (Dana); three grandchildren, Justin Rickenbaker (Emily), Cameron Rickenbaker Hipp, Blair Cadden, and great-grandson, Levi Rickenbaker. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband and nine siblings. The family wishes to extend their appreciation for the loving care and support given to her by Caris Hospice and the staff of The Palmettos Charleston Assisted Living and Memory Care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , P. O. Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090 and/or to a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 12, 2019