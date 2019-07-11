Gladys Elizabeth Infinger "Honey" Cadden

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Elizabeth Infinger "Honey" Cadden.
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gladys "Honey" Elizabeth Infinger Cadden ADAMS RUN, SC - Gladys "Honey" Elizabeth Infinger Cadden, 87, of Adams Run, South Carolina, widow of William Oscar Cadden, Jr. entered into eternal rest Wednesday, July 10, 2019. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 13, 2019, in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Her funeral service will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Hopewell Baptist Church, 6869 Parkers Ferry Road, Adams Run at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery. Gladys was born November 12, 1931, in Dorchester County, South Carolina, daughter of the late Willis Pinckney Infinger and Frances Whetsell Infinger. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Cadden Rickenbaker (Ron); son, Tony Cadden (Dana); three grandchildren, Justin Rickenbaker (Emily), Cameron Rickenbaker Hipp, Blair Cadden, and great-grandson, Levi Rickenbaker. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband and nine siblings. The family wishes to extend their appreciation for the loving care and support given to her by Caris Hospice and the staff of The Palmettos Charleston Assisted Living and Memory Care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , P. O. Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090 and/or to a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Charleston, SC   (843) 763-7664
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.