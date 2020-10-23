Gladys Gaillard N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Gladys Gaillard are invited to attend her Graveside Service, 12:00 PM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Johnson Cemetery, 7136 Stall Road, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Gaillard is survived by her son, Orlando Gaillard (Michelle); sisters, Mozelle Wright (John), Mary Heyward (James), and Fredricka Watson (Mike); daughter-in-law, Constance Gaillard; sister-in-law, Miriam Gaillard; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by a son, Jerome Gaillard; six brothers and one sister. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
