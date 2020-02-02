|
|
Gladys Nelson Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Ms. Gladys Nelson are invited to attend her funeral service on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 11:00 AM at Greater Zion AME Church 4174 Hwy 17 N., Awendaw SC 29429. Interment: Church Cemetery. Ms. Nelson is survived by her daughter, Ms. Felicia Joyce Wright; her grandson, Mr. Letron T. Wright; her brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held Monday, Februry 3, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr., Memorial Chapel 4129 Hwy. 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 3, 2020