|
|
Gladys Powell Fludd Charleston - The family of Mrs. Gladys Davis Powell Fludd announces her celebration of life services, which will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 11:00AM at Mount Carmel United Methodist Church 95 Cooper St. Charleston, SC. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Fludd was preceded in death by her children, Mr. Howard M. Powell; Mr. George E. Powell, and Mr. Paul J. Powell. She is survived by her children, Mr. Santel H. Powell (Sheila) and Mrs. Deborah Y. Powell-Anderson (Frank); her daughter-in-law, Ms. Linda Powell; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Fludd will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3:00-5:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. and from 6:00-8:00PM at Mt. Carmel UM Church. The family will be receiving friends from 7:00-8:00PM. Condolences maybe sent to dickersonmortuary.net. Gladys is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 13, 2020