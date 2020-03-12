Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
843-718-0144
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
View Map
Wake
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church
95 Cooper Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. Carmel UM Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Mount Carmel United Methodist Church
95 Cooper St.
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Fludd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Powell Fludd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Powell Fludd Obituary
Gladys Powell Fludd Charleston - The family of Mrs. Gladys Davis Powell Fludd announces her celebration of life services, which will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 11:00AM at Mount Carmel United Methodist Church 95 Cooper St. Charleston, SC. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Fludd was preceded in death by her children, Mr. Howard M. Powell; Mr. George E. Powell, and Mr. Paul J. Powell. She is survived by her children, Mr. Santel H. Powell (Sheila) and Mrs. Deborah Y. Powell-Anderson (Frank); her daughter-in-law, Ms. Linda Powell; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Fludd will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3:00-5:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. and from 6:00-8:00PM at Mt. Carmel UM Church. The family will be receiving friends from 7:00-8:00PM. Condolences maybe sent to dickersonmortuary.net. Gladys is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -