Gladys R. Osborne STAUNTON, VA - Gladys Ann (Rozier) Osborne, 81, widow of Harry Albert Osborne, Jr., of Winston-Salem, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at her residence. She was born January 27, 1939 in Charleston, SC, a daughter of the late Aaron William and Lois Caroline (Grote) Rozier. Gladys was a member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem, NC. Mrs. Osborne loved her family, was an amazing cook and teacher, and helped many young people by tutoring them in math. She graduated with honors from Meredith College and received her Master of Education degree in Mathematics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Family members include a daughter, Caroline Osborne of Lexington; a sister-in-law, Barbara Rozier of Atlanta, GA; a niece, Allison Rozier of Georgia; and special cousins, Ralph Abreo, Laurie Fagan, Sherry Abreo, June Smith, and Kruger Smith. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Johannes Rozier. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem, NC with a reception following. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. in Rose Cemetery in Mocksville, NC. Memorials may be made to Wilson Library at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, P.O. Box 309, Chapel Hill, NC 27514-0309. Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 19, 2020