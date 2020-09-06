1/
Gladys V. Adcox
1925 - 2020
Gladys V. Adcox Summerville - Gladys V. Adcox, 94, of Summerville, widow of John Anson Adcox, passed away at her residence on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Social Distancing and Facial Masks are required. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 11 to 12 o'clock at New Hope Methodist Church, Jedburg Road, Summerville, followed by her funeral service at 12 o'clock at New Hope Methodist Church, Jedburg Road, Summerville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Adcox was born September 30, 1925 in Norway, SC, daughter of the late John Henry Varnes and Sennie Walling Varnes. She retired from CR Bard, Moncks Corner, as a Line Worker. Flowers will be accepted. Survivors include her two sisters: Fran Griffin of Neeses, SC and Gertie Spires of Swansea, SC and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
New Hope Methodist Church
SEP
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
New Hope Methodist Church
SEP
8
Burial
Church Cemetery
