Gladys V. Adcox Summerville - Gladys V. Adcox, 94, of Summerville, widow of John Anson Adcox, passed away at her residence on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Social Distancing and Facial Masks are required. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 11 to 12 o'clock at New Hope Methodist Church, Jedburg Road, Summerville, followed by her funeral service at 12 o'clock at New Hope Methodist Church, Jedburg Road, Summerville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Adcox was born September 30, 1925 in Norway, SC, daughter of the late John Henry Varnes and Sennie Walling Varnes. She retired from CR Bard, Moncks Corner, as a Line Worker. Flowers will be accepted. Survivors include her two sisters: Fran Griffin of Neeses, SC and Gertie Spires of Swansea, SC and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
