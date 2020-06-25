Gladys V. Waring Pooler, GA - Mrs. Gladys V. Waring entered into eternal rest in Savannah, GA on June 20, 2020. Walk-through visitation will be Friday 5:00 PM-7:00 PM at the funeral home. The graveside service will be 2:00 PM Saturday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. She is survived by: her sons, Sherman Smalls, Sr. (Peggy Ann, deceased) Hercules Hunter Jr. (Cylethia), and adopted daughter, Karen Rivers; 5 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, sisters, Brenda Smalls and Tammy Williams; brothers, Abraham Williams and Tommy Williams; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843)722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.