Gladys Viola Dainty Bates Summerville - Gladys Viola Dainty Bates, 79, of Summerville, SC, widow of the late Philip Maynard Bates, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. The Funeral Mass will be Wednesday morning, July 17, 2019 at 11 o'clock at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church. The rite of committal will follow in Summerville Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock at Parks Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to 2090 Executive Hall Rd, # 130, Charleston, SC 29407. Gladys was born September 6, 1939 in Detroit, MI, the daughter of the late Robert Earl Dainty and Margaret Catherine Geist Dainty. She was a homemaker, mother, and worked as a waitress at The Iron Kettle. She enjoyed visiting and spending time with her friends at the Summerville Senior Center. Gladys was a lifelong member of St. John the Beloved Catholic Church. She felt her greatest accomplishment in life were her five children. She was married to Philip, her husband, for 60 years, where she proudly supported him for 22 of those years in the USAF, including war time in Vietnam. Gladys leaves behind her sons, Christopher Curtis Bates and Timothy Allen Bates, both of Summerville, SC; daughters, Theresa Bates Powers of James Island, SC and Nadine Bates Fletcher of Summerville, SC; sister, Peggy Ann Muzzin of St. Clair Shores, MI; ten grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. In addition to her husband and parents, Gladys is predeceased by a son, Thomas Robert Bates. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 14, 2019