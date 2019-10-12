Glenn A. Stiegman, Jr. Isle of Palms - The relatives and friends of Glenn A. Stiegman, Jr. are invited to attend his Funeral service on Monday, October 14, 2019, in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant, Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant at 2:00 PM. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel from 12:30 until time of the service. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Humane Society or any animal shelter in your area or to a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 13, 2019