Glenn A. Stiegman Jr.

Guest Book
  • "Your life was a blessing, your memory was a treasure, You..."
    - Kenno Shoaf
  • "My sincere condolences to the entire Stiegman family. Glenn..."
    - Joe Clarke
  • "Dear Stiegman Family: Please accept our sympathy for your..."
    - Susan Ebert
  • "Glenn hired me at Greenville County schools in June 1980. ..."
    - Sherri Cartee
  • "I so enjoyed knowing and working with Glenn in Greenville..."
    - BARBARA BARLOW
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Glenn A. Stiegman, Jr. Isle of Palms - The relatives and friends of Glenn A. Stiegman, Jr. are invited to attend his Funeral service on Monday, October 14, 2019, in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant, Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant at 2:00 PM. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel from 12:30 until time of the service. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Humane Society or any animal shelter in your area or to a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 13, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Mount Pleasant, SC   (843) 881-9293
funeral home direction icon
Donations