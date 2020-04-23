|
Glenn Arnold Surrette Charleston - Glenn Arnold Surrette, died April 18th from COVID-19 in Charleston, SC. Born June 22, 1947, to Evelyn and Roy Surrette in Haverhill, Massachusetts. He was married to Lola Marley for 23 years. He served his country as a Marine in the Vietnam War. After the war, he had a long and varied career in journalism highlighted by covering the presidential campaign of Ronald Reagan. Later he taught journalism and mass communications at the College of Charleston. Then he chose to open a retail tobacco store, The Smoking Lamp-East. For the last 14 years he was a certified tour guide for a major touring company. For over 40 years he was very active with his friends of Bill and Bob. Glenn loved the history of Charleston and being a member of the British Car Club. He is survived by his wife, Lola; his stepdaughter and son-in-law, their children, and various cousins. A celebration of life will be held when conditions permit.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 24, 2020