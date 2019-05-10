Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
His Residence
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Carl Wolfe Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Glenn Carl Wolfe Sr. Obituary
Glenn Carl Wolfe, Sr. Mt. Pleasant - A memorial celebration of Glenn Wolfe's life will be held Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 2:00 until 6:00 pm at his residence. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Glenn's Facebook page will also remain open for those who wish to express their sentiments and share their memories. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Download Now