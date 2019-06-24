Glenna Morrison Bird CHARLESTON - Glenna Bird, a Charleston resident for over 40 years, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019. Glenna was born July 20, 1932 in Washington, DC, and lived there until she married Neale Bird on November 3, 1956. They were married for over 50 years until Neale passed away in 2009. Since Neale was an officer in the Marine Corps, their residence changed often, but Charleston became their home when Neale retired from the military in 1975. Glenna loved gardening and studying genealogy. She loved animals, especially her collie dogs. She worked as a paralegal for a number of years and was a Notary Public. Surviving are son, Neale Bird, and daughters, Carolyn Bird-Whitley and Leslie Bird Torre and 5 grandchildren. There will be a private family funeral, in accordance with her wishes. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406. https://www.charlestonanimalsociety.org/donate/. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 25, 2019