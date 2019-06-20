Gloria Alfaro Goose Creek - Gloria Gladden Green Alfaro, 84, was an incredible woman, wife, mother, and grandmother. She passed away Thursday morning in her Goose Creek home of over 40 years. Born on October 27, 1934, Gloria's tenacity brought her through every trial and tribulation that was placed in front of her. She was loved by everyone who knew her and leaves behind her husband, Kenneth Alfaro, two siblings, Thomas (Jeannie) Green and Virginia Patterson, three sons, Mark, Dean Michael (Lanni) Smith, and Joseph "Joey" Caleb Smith, one step-daughter, Nina (Kenneth) Alfaro, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her mother Eva Mae Lee Green Mitchum, father Morris C Green, step-father Edward Mitchum, and step-son Kenneth Martin Alfaro. The family would like to thank the employees of Agape Hospice and the friends and family who made her final act a truly beautiful one. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 4:00 pm, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at The Shield of Faith Church, 1612 Foster Creek Road, Hanahan, South Carolina 29410. We ask that those in attendance refrain from wearing all-black attire and that anyone who would like to bring a covered dish for after the service to please do so. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 21, 2019