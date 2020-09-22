1/1
Gloria Amelia DuPuis
Gloria Amelia Wille DuPuis N. Charleston - Gloria Amelia Wille DuPuis, 91, of North Charleston, SC, widow of Edward Eugene DuPuis, Sr., entered into eternal rest Friday, September 18, 2020. Gloria was born March 18, 1929, in Charleston, SC, a daughter of the late Leila Margaret Wille. She was retired from Southern Bell. Gloria was an active member of Wando Woods Baptist Church. She enjoyed her Sunday School Class, the Joyful Servants, and activities with the Keenagers. Gloria also enjoyed camping in the Great Smoky Mountains with her husband, family and friends. She is survived by her son, Edward Eugene DuPuis, Jr., her sister Irene Dutton, of Simpsonville, SC and her seven nieces, and five nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412 or the charity of your choice. A graveside service was held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park. Pallbearers were Andrew Lisicki, Drew Lisicki, William Knight and Paul H. Rogers III. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
