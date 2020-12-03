Gloria Chapman N. Charleston - Ms. Gloria Jean Chapman entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 27, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. Ms. Chapman is the daughter of the late Rudolph Chapman and the late Lillie Failey Chapman, the loving mother of Corey Chapman (Deceased) Shantell Chapman, Adrienne Wynn, the extended mother of Lakesha Singleton the sister of the late Thelma Failey, Rudolph (Adelfa) Chapman, the late Clara (Luther Bootsie) Singleton, David Chapman and Robert Chapman, the loving grandmother of Andre Brown, Tosjane' Chapman Waring, Gavin Hayes, Ayden Hope, extended grandmother of Ciara Singleton and Damien Epps, Jr., and the loving Fiancee' of Lerome Hall. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, December 05, 2020 1 PM at Favor Ministries 1116 Old Gaillard Road in Ridgeville, South Carolina. Interment will follow in the Transitional Cemetery, Ridgeville, SC. There will be a walk-thru on Friday, December 04, 2020 6PM-8PM at the Funeral Home . Memorial messages maybe left for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com
. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue North Charleston, South Carolina. Tele: (843)554-2117 FAX: (843)554-2119 In Light of the COVID-19 PANDEMIC WE DO REQUIRE THE USE OF MASKS WHILE ATTENDING THE VISITATION AND THE SERVICES.
