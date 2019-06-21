Gloria Fennell Charleston - Gloria Weeks Fennell, 88, of Charleston, SC, wife of John O. Fennell, entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 15, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Ashley River Baptist Church, 1101 Savannah Hwy. at 1:00 p.m. where the family will receive friends one hour prior. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. West Ashley CHAPEL. Gloria was born March 22, 1931 in Charleston, SC, daughter of the late Lucius Henry Weeks and Eunice Reeves Weeks. She attended St. Andrews High School and Rice Business School. Gloria worked at the Post and Courier in Photo Composition before retiring. She was a charter member of Ashley River Baptist Church. Her soft voice and sweet spirit will long be remembered by all of those whose lives she touched. She is survived by son, John O. Fennell, Jr. of Charleston, SC; her aunt, Alma Easterling of Charleston, SC, four nephews, Danny Weeks of Bodfish, CA, Wesley Weeks of Coconut Creek, FL, Henry Weeks of Arlington, VA and Mark Garris of Raleigh, NC; three nieces, Lucile Weeks Nelson of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Cheryl Garris Warren of Norfolk, VA and Johnell Fennell Eppes of Pearl, MS; and eight great-nieces and nephews, John Nelson; Lucius Nelson, Sarah Murphy Weeks, Christopher Piric, Wesley Weeks, Laurie Warren, Edward Garris and Tonya Kilpatrick. She was preceded in death by her brother, Lucius Henry Weeks, Jr.; husband, John O. Fennell; father, Lucius Henry Weeks; and mother, Eunice Weeks. Memorials may be made to Ashley River Baptist Church, 1101 Savannah Hwy., Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary