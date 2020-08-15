Gloria Fong Nieves Summerville - Gloria Fong Nieves, age 75, passed away peacefully in her home from natural causes on August 12, 2020 in Summerville, South Carolina. Gloria is survived by her daughter Sandy Inklebarger (Michael); daughter Judy Benton (Jerry); son Ryan Nieves; two granddaughters, Angelina and Ciara; two grandsons, James Inklebarger and Jacob Inklebarger, and brother Martin Fong Jr. (Yolanda). She is also survived by her cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Gloria was born on October 20, 1944 in Candelaria, Zambales, Philippines. She graduated from Luzon University in Dagupan City, Pangasinan, Philippines with a Bachelors in Science degree in Business Administration with a major in Accounting. She was married to Hildebrando Ebuen Nieves for 49 years until his death in December 2019. She was a retired payroll coordinator in the Accounting department for Caterpillar, Inc. She loved her family, enjoyed dining out, eating seafood, cooking her delicious Filipino cuisines, and watching her favorite game shows. She was a devout Catholic who continued to send donations to numerous charitable organizations and Catholic churches. A visitation at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406, for Gloria will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. A Life Well Celebrated Service at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home Chapel will occur Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM. A burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Arrangement are being handled by Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
