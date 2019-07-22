Gloria "Freda Bell" Gordon CHARLESTON - Mrs. Gloria "Freda Bell" Gordon, 92, of Charleston, South Carolina passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3312 Bonanza Rd., Charleston, SC 29414. She will be laid to rest in Irving Chapel Cemetery, Cordesville, SC. Visitation will be this evening at the mortuary from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. She is survived by her loving son, Shawn Gordon and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anna Jones and Jacob Spearing and maternal grandfather, Ned Jones. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. Please make monetary donations to The , . PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
