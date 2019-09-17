Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Pelt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria J. Pelt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria J. Pelt Obituary
Gloria J. Pelt Charleston - Gloria J. Pelt, 75, of Charleston, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Heartland Rehab Facility. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 1 o'clock to 3 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 3 o'clock. Flowers will be accepted. Gloria was born on October 25, 1943 in Ravenel, SC, daughter of the late Samuel and Viola Benton. She enjoyed going to the mountains and fishing. She loved spending time with friends and family. Survivors include: two sons: Larry Phillip Pelt, Jr. of Summerville and Brian G. Pelt of Summerville; one sister: Jacklin Hilbourne of N. Charleston. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by one son: Mitchell Wayne Pelt; and two brothers: Ronnie Benton and Jimmy Benton. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. Dyal Funeral Home
Download Now