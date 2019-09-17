|
Gloria J. Pelt Charleston - Gloria J. Pelt, 75, of Charleston, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Heartland Rehab Facility. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 1 o'clock to 3 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 3 o'clock. Flowers will be accepted. Gloria was born on October 25, 1943 in Ravenel, SC, daughter of the late Samuel and Viola Benton. She enjoyed going to the mountains and fishing. She loved spending time with friends and family. Survivors include: two sons: Larry Phillip Pelt, Jr. of Summerville and Brian G. Pelt of Summerville; one sister: Jacklin Hilbourne of N. Charleston. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by one son: Mitchell Wayne Pelt; and two brothers: Ronnie Benton and Jimmy Benton. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 18, 2019