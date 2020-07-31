1/
Gloria Laura Detig Shoemaker
Gloria Laura Detig Shoemaker Charleston - Gloria Laura Detig Shoemaker, 89, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of the late Raymond Joseph "Ray Joe" Shoemaker, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A private graveside service in Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. She is survived by her son, Steven Wayne Shoemaker of Fort Myers, FL; her daughter, Debra Shoemaker of Charleston, SC; and three grandsons, Daniel Van Pelt, Joseph Van Pelt, and Stephen Van Pelt. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
