Gloria Laura Detig Shoemaker Charleston - Gloria Laura Detig Shoemaker, 89, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of the late Raymond Joseph "Ray Joe" Shoemaker, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A private graveside service in Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. She is survived by her son, Steven Wayne Shoemaker of Fort Myers, FL; her daughter, Debra Shoemaker of Charleston, SC; and three grandsons, Daniel Van Pelt, Joseph Van Pelt, and Stephen Van Pelt. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
