Gloria Louise Wicker Mt. Pleasant - Gloria Louise Wicker, of Mount Pleasant, SC, entered into eternal rest Friday, January 10, 2020. Her funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben Street at 2:00 pm. Friends may gather in the church fellowship hall from 1:00 pm until time of the service. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 3302 Highway 25 North, Hodges, SC, 29653 on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Gloria was born September 7, 1924 in Ninety Six, SC, only child of the late Young Fred Wicker and Louise Westbrook Wicker. She graduated from Lander College, Greenwood, SC and received a degree in Medical Technology from Emory University, Atlanta, GA. Gloria was the Supervisor of Transfusion Services in the Department of Laboratory Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina. She was a long time member of Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church serving as an Elder on various sessional committees. She is survived by four cousins, John W. Dukes, Jr. and Larrie Sue Walker, both of Greenwood, SC, Patsy Batson of North Myrtle Beach, SC, Linda Smith of Boston, MA and a close friend Dorothy Anne Bowers of Mount Pleasant, SC. A special thank you to her caregivers for their kind and loving care. They made it possible for her to live at home. Memorials may be made to Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben Street, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 12, 2020