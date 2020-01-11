Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church, Fellowship Hall
302 Hibben Street
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church
302 Hibben Street
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Greenwood Memorial Gardens
3302 Highway 25 North
Hodges, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Wicker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Louise Wicker


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Louise Wicker Obituary
Gloria Louise Wicker Mt. Pleasant - Gloria Louise Wicker, of Mount Pleasant, SC, entered into eternal rest Friday, January 10, 2020. Her funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben Street at 2:00 pm. Friends may gather in the church fellowship hall from 1:00 pm until time of the service. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 3302 Highway 25 North, Hodges, SC, 29653 on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Gloria was born September 7, 1924 in Ninety Six, SC, only child of the late Young Fred Wicker and Louise Westbrook Wicker. She graduated from Lander College, Greenwood, SC and received a degree in Medical Technology from Emory University, Atlanta, GA. Gloria was the Supervisor of Transfusion Services in the Department of Laboratory Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina. She was a long time member of Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church serving as an Elder on various sessional committees. She is survived by four cousins, John W. Dukes, Jr. and Larrie Sue Walker, both of Greenwood, SC, Patsy Batson of North Myrtle Beach, SC, Linda Smith of Boston, MA and a close friend Dorothy Anne Bowers of Mount Pleasant, SC. A special thank you to her caregivers for their kind and loving care. They made it possible for her to live at home. Memorials may be made to Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben Street, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -