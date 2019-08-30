Gloria Maree Strawn Snipes Charleston - Gloria Maree Strawn Snipes, 86, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Charles Kenneth Snipes entered into eternal rest Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Harbor View Presbyterian Church, 900 Harbor View Road at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street. Gloria was born November 1, 1932 in Greenwood, South Carolina, daughter of the late Albert Leroy Strawn and Nonie Parkman Strawn. A graduate of Winthrop College, she was an accomplished pianist and vocalist and a member of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chorus for over 25 years. She was a long time active member of Harbor View Presbyterian Church, where she taught kindergarten for many years and found precious friends who filled her life with joy, laughter, tremendous support, and love. She is survived by her daughter, Wynde Sloan (Dale) of Gallatin, TN; two grandsons: Alex Sloan of New Orleans, LA and Thomas Sloan of Nashville, TN; two granddaughters: Leslie Hendry and Christina Clary, both of Lakeland, FL She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Kyle Snipes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harbor View Presbyterian Church, 900 Harbor View Road, Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 31, 2019