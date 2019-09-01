Gloria Maree Strawn Snipes

Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Harbor View Presbyterian Church
900 Harbor View Road
Charleston, SC
Gloria Maree Strawn Snipes Charleston - The funeral services for Gloria Maree Strawn Snipes will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Harbor View Presbyterian Church, 900 Harbor View Road at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harbor View Presbyterian Church, 900 Harbor View Road, Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 2, 2019
