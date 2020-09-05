Gloria Morrison Summerville - Gloria Gay Morrison, 75, of Summerville, South Carolina, passed away peacefully with her beloved husband, Jim, by her side on 4 September 2020. She was born to Lois and Dee Williams, Sr. on 13 July 1945 in Norfolk, Virginia. Gay was raised in Savannah, Georgia, where she graduated from Savannah High School in 1963. She was a Baptist. She spent many years in the banking industry while raising her sons, Rob and Jon. She spent countless hours volunteering with her sons' high school's booster clubs and helping with fundraisers. While doing this, she met The Love of Her Life, Jim. They married 12 August 1989 and lived in Goose Creek, S.C., Portsmouth, VA., and finally Summerville, S.C. She loved traveling and spending time with family and friends. She was a head-strong woman with a big heart and big opinion. She was preceded in death by her parents; Lois and Dee Williams, Sr., brothers; Billy Gaston, Richard Williams, son; Rob Ryals, grandson; Jaret Ryals. She is survived by her loving husband; Jim Morrison, beloved sons; Jon (Jodie) Ryals, Clint (Lisa) Morrison, daughter Marlo (Brandon) Busch, grandchildren; Magyn Ryals, Cameron Ryals, Madison Schaff, Peyton Reed, Madison Reed, sister; Norma Messer, brothers; Dee (Vivian) Williams, Jr., Johnny (Pam) Williams. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will announce a memorial service to be held at a later date. Condolences may be made at www.carolinamemorial.com
