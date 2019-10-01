In Loving Memory of ONE SO DEAR My Beautiful Sister GLORIA O. VARNER BROWN October 2, 2014 From day to day an event or conversation occurs have me recalling the humble and generous nature of one whose life revealed a loving and gentle spirit. I am grateful to Almighty God for our earthly time together before she was called to her eternal HOME. My heartfelt memories of my DEAR SISTER are forever embedded in my heart. ~With Abiding Love~ Francena
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 2, 2019