In Loving Memory Of GLORIA P. NELSON SNIPE May 12, 2018 Those we love are never really lost to us, we feel them in so many special ways; through loved ones they always cared about and dreams they left behind, in beauty that they added to our days; in words of wisdom we still carry with us and memories that never will be gone. Those we love are never really lost to us. For everywhere their special love lives on. Your Family