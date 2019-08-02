|
|
Gloria Powers Morrill Charleston - Gloria Powers Morrill, 92, a loving mother and friend to all, died August 1, 2019, at Summit Place on Daniel Island surrounded by family. The relatives and friends of Gloria P. Morrill are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Monday, August 5, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends between 3:00 and 5:00 PM Sunday afternoon at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy. Gloria was born March 16, 1927, in Sumter, SC the daughter of John Francis Powers and Ursula Rowan Powers. She was a devoted member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir. Gloria was also a Doe at Charleston Lodge 242. She graduated from Bishop England High School and was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Charles William Morrill. She is survived by her children, John Francis Morrill, Patricia M. Williams, Timothy Bryan Morrill (wife, Angel S. Morrill), Charles William Morrill, Jr., Jeanne M. Miller and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Building Fund, 5 St. Teresa Dr., Charleston, SC 29407.
