Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A McAlister Funeral Home
1620 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 766-1365
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Morrill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Powers Morrill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Powers Morrill Obituary
Gloria Powers Morrill Charleston - Gloria Powers Morrill, 92, a loving mother and friend to all, died August 1, 2019, at Summit Place on Daniel Island surrounded by family. The relatives and friends of Gloria P. Morrill are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Monday, August 5, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends between 3:00 and 5:00 PM Sunday afternoon at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Gloria was born March 16, 1927, in Sumter, SC the daughter of John Francis Powers and Ursula Rowan Powers. She was a devoted member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir. Gloria was also a Doe at Charleston Lodge 242. She graduated from Bishop England High School and was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Charles William Morrill. She is survived by her children, John Francis Morrill, Patricia M. Williams, Timothy Bryan Morrill (wife, Angel S. Morrill), Charles William Morrill, Jr., Jeanne M. Miller and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Building Fund, 5 St. Teresa Dr., Charleston, SC 29407. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A McAlister Funeral Home
Download Now