Gloria Regula Oliver Charleston - Gloria Elizabeth Regula Oliver, 92, of Charleston, widow of Anthony Calvin Oliver, Sr., died Wednesday, September 4, 2019. The family will receive friends between 5:00 and 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Highway. Her Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Cathedral of St. Luke and St. Paul, 126 Coming Street. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be offered at www.Charlestonfunerals.com. Gloria was born in Charleston on August 30, 1927, a daughter of Lawrence John Regula and Eva Dunlap Regula also of Charleston. Grammy, as she was known by so many, spent her life celebrating and caring for her family. She adored her grandchildren and spent many happy years with them taking them to the museum, the zoo, the Yorktown, the aquarium, the ice cream shop and any place they wanted to explore. They have gained an angel in heaven to watch over them. As the matriarch of this family she hosted Sunday dinners for decades and lived by the mantra you have to "keep on keepin' on". She could often be found playing bingo or line dancing at the senior center, enjoying the beach or a cruise and, of course, driving herself everywhere she wanted to go because "if you don't use it you lose it darlin". She is loved by so many and we remain grateful for her full, happy and healthy life-"ooh spicy"! She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Anthony Calvin Oliver, Sr. (Tony); her son, George William Oliver; her grandson, Lawrence Burton Oliver, Jr.; her sister, Helen Mahon and brother, Harold Seyle. She is survived and adored by her children, Anthony Calvin Oliver, Jr. (Jill), Lawrence Burton Oliver (Shirley), Christine Oliver DuRant (Soc); her grandchildren, McKinley Elizabeth DuRant, Charles Lawson DuRant, John Marshall Oliver (Janis) and Anthony Calvin Oliver III (Meredith); her step- grandchild, Thomas Jackson Cooke (Julie) and step great grandson, Tommy. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 10, 2019