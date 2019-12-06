|
In Loving Memory of Gloria V. Gibbs Aug 9, 1932 ~ Dec 2, 2018 Don't think of her as gone away. Her journey has just begun. Life holds many facets. The Earth is only one. Just think of her resting. From the sorrows and the tears. In a place of warmth and comfort. Where there are no days and years. Think how she must be wishing. That we could today. How nothing but our sadnesscan really pass away. And think of her as living In the hearts of those she touched. For nothing love dis ever lost. And she was. loved so much. Missing you dearly, your husband Carl Sr. Children, Ricky, Carl Jr, Gary, and Lisa
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 7, 2019