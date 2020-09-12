1/
Gloria Walsh
Gloria Walsh GREENVILLE, SC - Gloria Walsh, 95, formerly of Belmar, N.J., died Sept. 8, 2020, at home in Greenville, S.C. Born in New York, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Blanche and Tom Junior. She was the widow of Thomas G. Walsh, former clerk of civil court in New York. Surviving are five sons and their spouses, Kenneth T. and Barclay Walsh of Bethesda, Md., David M. Walsh of Greenville and formerly Fullerton, Calif., Thomas G., Jr. and Mary Walsh of Seattle, Wash., Robert J. Walsh of Belmar, N.J., and James P. and Denise Walsh of Greenville; five grandchildren, Jean Marie Walsh, Christopher Walsh and his spouse, Mali Walsh, Nikki Walsh, Caitlan Walsh and Jessica Walsh, and a great-granddaughter, Melia Walsh. Arrangements are being handled by the Cremation Society of South Carolina/Westville Funeral Home, Greenville, S.C. 864-269-5073. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
