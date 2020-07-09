Gloria Webber Weatherford James Island - Gloria Webber Weatherford, of James Island, SC, entered into eternal rest at Sandpiper Nursing Home, on July 8, 2020. She was born one of nine children to the late Benjamin F. Carlisle and the late Augustus H. Carlisle on January 15, 1927 in Charleston, SC. She enjoyed being a longtime member of St. James Episcopal Church. Gloria retired from James Island Middle School. She was a past president and a lifetime member of the Charleston Does Drove #231. Her hobbies included: crabbing, fishing, spending time at Folly Beach and playing bingo. She also enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. Her specialties were: deviled crab, party mix, nut cake, chocolate balls, sands, pepper steak, liver & onions and spaghetti. Gloria was a true southern lady with a giving heart who never forgot birthdays or anniversaries. She is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Charles W. "Pop" Weatherford, Sr. She is survived by her children, Jerry Weatherford (Glenda), Cathy Weatherford Hyatt, Chuck Weatherford (Jill) and Paula W. Dahlke (Johnny), seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. The family extends a special thanks to all who loved and cared for her at Sandpiper and Hospice of Charleston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
. A Graveside service will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 12 PM, at St. James Episcopal Church, 1872 Camp Rd., James Island. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.jhenrystuhr.com
Arrangements by J Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston