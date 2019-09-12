Gloria Williams Emanuel

Service Information
Suburban Funeral Home
2336 Meeting Street Rd
North Charleston, SC
29405
(843)-744-8761
Obituary
Gloria Williams Emanuel N. CHARLESTON - The family and friends of Gloria Williams Emanuel, 76, of N. Charleston, SC are invited to attend her home-going service on Saturday September 14, 2019 at 1 pm @ Ebenezer AME Church, 44 Nassau St., Charleston, SC. SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME 2336 Meeting St. Rd North Charleston, SC in charge of arrangements. Leroy Rivers - Manager and Rev. Michael Alston - Asst. Manager. PH (843) 744-8761 Interment in Dorchester Cemetery, Dorchester SC. There will be a wake service on Friday from 6-8 PM at the at the church. The most precious memories of Mrs. Emanuel will resound in the lives of her siblings; Thomasina Fisher, Belzora Cason and Vida Williams. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019
