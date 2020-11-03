Gloria Wyndham Arden, N.C. - Gloria Marie Cammer Wyndham. Gloria went to be with her heavenly Father late Thursday October 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving earthly family. She was born 24 December 1932, in Charleston, SC, the youngest of six Cammer children. What a Christmas present! She graduated in 1950 from Chicora High School where she lettered in basketball. After graduation she worked as a bookkeeper and that experience carried over to her personal life where she would spend hours searching for a penny error. Later, she was a teacher's assistant at Lamb's Elementary School working with and loving the kindergarteners and first and second graders. During those days, she was also a children's teacher at Dorchester-Waylyn Baptist Church (now Doorway Baptist Church) for as long as her health would allow. Gloria married John Woodrow Wyndham in 1957 at St. Peter's-By-The-Sea Episcopal Church in Charleston, SC and celebrated 63 years of marriage on June 1st. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. There were no strangers in her life-- at home, at work, shopping, or in just passing by. Gloria loved doing, helping, traveling, or just driving her Kia Soul to pick up someone to go to an event. They modeled the energizer bunny after her! When her children and grandchildren were old enough to participate in sports, cheerleading, or the arts, she was there to celebrate their lives. Whether she was working with the Booster Clubs or just watching them participate, Gloria made it a point to be there for them. She met monthly with the "Old Timers" from Chicora High School for more than forty years to catch up on the latest gossip. Gloria was predeceased by her parents, Theobald L. Cammer and Lottie Toomer Cammer, and her five siblings: Thelma Martin (Julian), Jerome Cammer (Winkie), Johnnie Cammer (June), Alice Missel (Walter), and Lottie Yon (George). She is survived by her husband John "Woody" Wyndham, and children, Kurt Wyndham (Melanie), Todd Wyndham, and Melinda Soosaar (Peeter); five grandchildren, Jessica Calp (Warren), Taylor Wyndham, Erika Soosaar, Alexa Soosaar and Olivia Soosaar. Two great-grandchildren: Mason and Logan Calp. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, and in accordance with Carolina Memorial Funeral Home policy, all visitors are asked to wear face masks and adhere to social distancing. Visitation/viewing will be at Carolina Memorial Park Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406 on Friday, the 6th of November 2020 from 10:00am to 11:00am. Seating for the "Celebration of Life" at 11:00am will be very limited but the service will be broadcast live on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/CarolinaMemorialGardens
Burial will be at a later date and will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Gloria's honor to Doorway Baptist Church, 7825 Dorchester Rd., North Charleston, SC 29418. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com
