Gordon "Ray" Clardy Dorchester, SC - Gordon Ray Clardy, 92, of Dorchester, passed away at home Thursday September 19, 2019 at 10:20am. He was born in Carnesville Georgia on June 8, 1927. The son of James Robert Clardy and Florence Hill Clardy. Ray was predeceased by his sisters Dessie Phillips, Essie Hill, Ruth Smith, Gladys Smith, Grace Locke, Floy Hembree, Minnie Clardy and brothers Dalton Clardy, Dwight Clardy, and Jimmy Clardy. Ray was married to the late Reva Brownlee Clardy for 67 years. He is survived by his daughters Julie (Tim) Smith, Jeanie (Nathan) Peeples, and Jan Clardy. 5 grandchildren Michelle Worthington, Tonya Way, Rodney Hinson, Chris Mcleod, and Jamie (Jerry) Mondo. 9 great-grandchildren Austin (Kimberly) Way, Cody Way, Jonathan Hinson, Dayton Hinson, Christopher Mcleod, Jerred Mondo, Jaiden Mondo, Jalaina Mondo, and Jameson Mondo. 1 great-great-grandchild Luke Way. Ray moved to Charleston at age 15 and started his first job at West Virginia Pulp & Paper company. Ray was owner operator of Transport sales - Spruill Avenue Motors for 30+ years before retirement. Ray enjoyed giving, helping others, building relationships, auctions, cars, trucks, equipment, music, chocolate cake and spending time with his family and grandchildren. Friends and family may visit James A Dyal funeral home Wednesday September 25, 2019 from 12-2:00pm until hour of service. Funeral service will be held at 2:00pm at James Dyal funeral home. Burial will follow at Live Oak memorial gardens, Charleston. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 22, 2019