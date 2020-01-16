|
|
Gordon Reames Payne Mt. Pleasant - Gordon Reames Payne, 88, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, widower of Ann Key Payne, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, January 15, 2020. His funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in St. Philip's Church, 142 Church Street at 2:00 p.m. Interment, with military honors, will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. Arrangements by J Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Peasant Chapel. Born August 7, 1931 in Gastonia, North Carolina, he was one of four children of the late Gordon Jonas Payne and Alene Reames Payne. As a youth he achieved the high honor of Eagle Scout and received the Silver Beaver Award with the Boy Scouts of America; he continued to be involved with the Boy Scouts on a national level. Gordon earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism at UNC Chapel Hill. He served in the Coast Guard from 1951 to 1954 and worked for nine years at the News and Courier and Evening Post, (now known as The Post and Courier). He worked in public affairs at the Charleston Naval Shipyard, and retired as the Small Business Liaison. He was a member of St. Philip's Church. He is survived by his daughter, Lynda Payne Keough (Walter) of Troy, MI; two sons, William "Bill" Payne of McClellanville, SC and Frazer Reames Payne of Charleston, SC; five grandchildren, Stuart Keough (Brittany), Lindsey Becker (Christopher), Patrick Keough (Ashton), Annie Laurie Keough, William Dalton Payne (Stacey); six great-grandchildren, Aria Payne, Paxton Payne, Felix Payne, Kaeli Keough, Audrey Becker and Reagan Becker; sister, Sara Catherine Yarberry (Ralph) of Charlotte, NC and many nieces and nephews. His brothers, Dr. Robert Payne and John Payne preceded in him death. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Cooper Meals on Wheels 2304 N Hwy 17, Mt Pleasant, SC 29466. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 17, 2020