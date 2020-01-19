|
Gordon Reames Payne Mt. PLeasant - Gordon Reames Payne, 88, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, widower of Ann Key Payne, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, January 15, 2020. His funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in St. Philip's Church, 142 Church Street at 2:00 p.m. Interment with military honors will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. Arrangements by J Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Peasant Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Cooper Meals on Wheels 2304 N Hwy 17, Mt Pleasant, SC 29466. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 20, 2020