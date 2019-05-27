|
Gordon Shaw Summerville - Gordon Lynn Shaw, 76, of Summerville, husband of Donna Carol Shaw passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. The visitation will begin at 3 o'clock, followed by the memorial service, on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 4 o'clock at First Baptist Church Jedburg. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Jedburg, 121 Brewer Road, Summerville SC 29483. Gordon was born on May 28, 1942 in Jackson, Michigan, a son of the late Willis Porter Shaw and Lillian Irene Hawkins Shaw. Gordon loved his family and his church. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Vietnam Conflict. Gordon is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Donna C. Shaw of Summerville; son Wesley Shaw (Angela) of Jackson MI; daughters Jennifer Kromka (Jason) of Augusta, GA; Kelly O'Brien (Jim) of Charleston and Lisa Young (Brad) of Fennville MI; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville SC 29483.Parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 28, 2019