Grace Alee S. Fields CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Grace Alee Simmons Fields, those of her late husband, Harold Fields, those of their children Gracie Ferebee (Leandrew), Mark A. Fields, James Fields, grandchildren, preceding her in death were her parents Julia and Louis Simmons, children, Kenneth Fields and Harold Fields, siblings, John Simmons and Harold Simmons, nieces, nephews, are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held on Monday August 17, 2020 at the funeral home from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and at Calvary Baptist Church 620 Rutledge Ave. Charleston, SC from 5 to 7 p.m. Masks are mandatory and social distancing is encouraged. There will be a graveside service at Beaufort National Cemetery on Tuesday August 18, 2020. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com
