Grace Cherry Sprott SUMMERTON, SC - Grace Cherry Sprott, 98, widow of William Cantey Sprott, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at her daughter's home. Born February 27, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Jack Cherry and Annabelle Woolard Cherry. Grace and her husband owned and operated the Piggly Wiggly in Summerton, SC for many years. She is survived by a son, Jack Sprott (Sherry) of Charleston; and a daughter, Cherry Ann Muldrow (Eddie) of Chapin. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Summerton United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church; immediately following the burial service at the Manning Cemetery; and at other times at Lake Marion, 2036 Lake Shore Drive, Manning, SC. Memorials may be made to the . Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 26, 2019