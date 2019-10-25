Grace Cherry Sprott (1921 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Cherry Sprott.
Service Information
Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory
304 N. Church St.
Manning, SC
29102
(803)-435-2179
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Summerton United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Summerton United Methodist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Grace Cherry Sprott SUMMERTON, SC - Grace Cherry Sprott, 98, widow of William Cantey Sprott, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at her daughter's home. Born February 27, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Jack Cherry and Annabelle Woolard Cherry. Grace and her husband owned and operated the Piggly Wiggly in Summerton, SC for many years. She is survived by a son, Jack Sprott (Sherry) of Charleston; and a daughter, Cherry Ann Muldrow (Eddie) of Chapin. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Summerton United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church; immediately following the burial service at the Manning Cemetery; and at other times at Lake Marion, 2036 Lake Shore Drive, Manning, SC. Memorials may be made to the . Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations