Grace Floyd Robinson Charleston - The Funeral Service for Grace Floyd Robinson will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Ashley River Baptist Church, 1101 Savannah Hwy. at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Memorials may be made to Harvest Free Medical Clinic, 10, 1670 Dry Dock Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 9, 2019