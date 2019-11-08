Grace Floyd Robinson (1932 - 2019)
  • "my deepest sympathy is extended to the family at this time..."
  • "To the Robinson Family, I am sorry to hear of your lost...."
    - julie chamberlain
  • "Dianne, you and your family are in my prayers."
    - Peggy Lawson
  • "My sincere condolences to Grace's wonderful family. Grace..."
    - Gloria Purcell
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ashley River Baptist Church
1101 Savannah Hwy.
Charleston, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Ashley River Baptist Church
1101 Savannah Hwy.
Charleston, SC
Obituary
Grace Floyd Robinson Charleston - The Funeral Service for Grace Floyd Robinson will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Ashley River Baptist Church, 1101 Savannah Hwy. at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Memorials may be made to Harvest Free Medical Clinic, 10, 1670 Dry Dock Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 9, 2019
Charleston, SC   (843) 763-7664
