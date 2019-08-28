Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Laribo Cooke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Grace Laribo Cooke SUFFOLK, VA - Grace Laribo Cooke, 74, departed this life on August 20, 2019 in Suffolk, VA. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Tracey Snipes (Paul), Carolyn Green (Steven), Leslie Hamm (Ashley) and Carroll "Jay" Cooke, Jr. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grands. Born to the loving Laribo Family, she was #5 of 13. She leaves behind brothers, Benjamin Laribo (Nancy), David Laribo (Judy), Delbert Laribo (Thomasina), Michael Laribo (Aretha). She also leaves behind sisters, Emily Laribo, Bertha McClellan, Marie Mozee (John), Patricia Simmons (Lorant) and Michelle West (Tony). She also had three daughters of her heart, Cheryl L. Robinson, Jennifer L. Richardson and Pamela W. Wright. She was predeceased by her mother, Grace Louise Laribo, her brothers Franklin and Vandie Laribo, beloved sister Ellen McCoy and her first grandson Jordan A. Snipes. Memorial service will be held in her honour on August 31st at 11:00 am at Central Baptist Church - 123 W. Richland Street, Summerville, SC. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her honour to Central Baptist Church Education Building Fund, Summerville, SC 29483. Visit our guestbook at



