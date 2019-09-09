Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Grace Miller

Grace Miller Obituary
Grace Miller Charleston - Grace Jacquelyn Weeks Miller, 89, of Charleston, SC, passed away September 6, 2019. She was born August 24, 1930 in Charleston, SC, the daughter of the late John Furman Weeks and Margie Veno Weeks. Grace was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 yrs, Matthew Miller, as well as sisters, Clementine Clair and Ethel Staley of Charleston. She is survived by her children: daughter, Ellen Miller Taylor (Charles) of Summerville, SC; sons, Ronald A. Miller (Cindy) of Spartanburg, SC and Michael E. Miller (Vicki) of Meggett, SC; five grandchildren, Lindsay Hendrix (Stephen) of North Charleston, SC, Matthew Miller (Lauren) of New Orleans, LA, Brent Johnston (Lydia) of Charleston, SC, Jessica Keller (Mathias) of Toulouse, France, and Christy Devore (Daniel) of Charleston, SC; as well as two great-grands, Alexander and Magdalene Hendrix of North Charleston, SC. Grace was all about her family. She loved to sew for her children and grands as well as attending their many drama, music and dance performances. She always enjoyed her great-grands and loved to play checkers with them. The family will receive friends September 11, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 200 S. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek, SC. The funeral will follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at Carolina Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Re: Grace Miller Memorial Fund. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 869 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445, (843) 553-1511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 10, 2019
