Grace Rehme Johns Island - Grace Amalia Albertina Stoering Rehme, 96, passed away on June 5, 2020 at home with her family and caregivers by her side. Grace was born April 29, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from St. Stevens Elementary school in 1938 and Luther Institute High School in 1942. Four months later, she married her sweetheart, Elmer W. Rehme, on October 9, 1942, whom she met while they were both singing in Lutheran Church choir. Grace and Elmer started their long and happy married life in Chicago, Illinois, then moving to Ohio, where they spent more than 50 years. In 2001 they moved to their final home in Charleston, SC to be near family. Grace and Elmer dedicated their lives to their faith and family, instilling in them the importance of integrity, hard work, thriftiness and God's promise of eternal life. Grace was instrumental in helping Elmer spread God's word through seeding new Lutheran Churches in Dayton and Cincinnati, OH and Charleston, SC. Church and Choir were common bonds throughout their lives. Grace nurtured her 6 daughters with unconditional love. She was non-judgmental, a good listener and always available... tolerant of other views. Grace and Elmer loved to travel and experience other cultures, visiting over 30 cities in Europe and Canada. Grace was smart...the most desired Trivia partner in family games! She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 77 years, Elmer W. Rehme; her sister, Dolores Rose Stoering Rauch (Hank); her daughter, Sylvia Rehme Ford (James); and parents, Gustav Fred and Agnes Emma Minna (nee Albrecht ). Grace is survived by her children: Marcia Rehme Kuhlman (David), Bonita Rehme Sullivan (Mike), Valori Rehme Seltz-Smith (Ernesto), Deanna Rehme Condon (William), & Kimberly Rehme Rahe (Michael), ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The Rehme family has been blessed with abounding love and support from family and friends who have always been present with understanding, support and prayers; her doctors, nurses, and Lutheran Hospice who provided excellent medical care and responsiveness; and most especially her caregivers, whose daily loving care gave Grace priceless and peaceful final days. Today, she is singing joyously in heaven with Elmer, joining The Choir Of Angels, and receiving God's promise of eternal life. Due to Coronavirus guidelines, her Funeral will be private, limited to family. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 1600 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC, 29485-8275 or Lutheran Hospice, 1885 Rifle Range Road #46, Mt. Pleasant SC, 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.